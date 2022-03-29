ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Some residents of a St. Louis Park apartment building were evacuated Tuesday morning after a person allegedly started a fire in the trash room, then entered into a standoff with law enforcement.
According to city officials, authorities responded to 5600 Camerata Way just before 9 a.m. They quickly extinguished the fire, then began negotiating with the suspect, who officials said was a resident of the building.
Police, fire and SWAT teams all responded.
Residents in units near the negotiation were evacuated, officials said, but there was no threat to the public.