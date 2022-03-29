The Twin Cities Bead Bazaar, a semi-annual gathering of artists, crafters, jewelry designers and stone lovers, will be held once again at the Eisenhower Community Center in Hopkins, MN, on May 7th and 8th, 2022. The show is hosted and organized by Edina’s own Dakota Stones and Goody Beads. Dozens of local and nationally known vendors will offer their wide selection of semi-precious gemstones, beads, kit and patterns, and finished jewelry. More than 1500 attendees are expected to attend the two-day event, which is one of the most-popular events of its type in the country.
Attendees have the opportunity to participate in numerous Make-and-Take projects or classes, in which jewelry-making techniques are gained while completing a project. There is something for all levels of learning!