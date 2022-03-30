MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who is charged with the deaths of four Minnesotans, all of whom were found in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield, has been extradited from Arizona to Minnesota.

Antoin Suggs, of Scottsdale, Arizona, arrived in Minnesota this week, and made his first court appearance in Ramsey County Tuesday, and his next hearing will be next week.

He is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.

Investigators say all four were fatally shot in the head in St. Paul on Sept. 12, 2021. Their bodies were found in a black Mercedes-Benz SUV in a field near Sheridan Township, Wisconsin.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said Flug-Presley and a man believed to be Suggs were seen together at the White Squirrel bar in St. Paul on the evening of Sept. 11 and the early morning of Sept. 12. Foreman, Pettus, and Sturm were at Shamrocks Grill and Pub down the block, and met up with Flug-Presley at the White Squirrel after 1 a.m.

Investigators believe Suggs killed his victims between 3:30 a.m. and 3:48 a.m. on West Seventh Street in St. Paul, and then contacted his father, Darren Osborne. Osborne denied knowing any of the victims, but has since been charged with four counts of hiding a corpse with intent to conceal a crime, after surveillance video showed a vehicle traveling with Suggs’ vehicle that evening.

Police say Suggs had an airline ticket to return to Arizona on the night of Sept. 12, but he never got on that flight. Suggs was charged with four counts of hiding a corpse in Dunn County three days later. On Sept. 17, he turned himself in to authorities in Arizona, where he is awaiting extradition back to Minnesota. If convicted, Suggs could face up to 160 years in prison.