CHAMPLIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A Champlin man is charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his wife to death.

James Nyonteh faces one count of second-degree murder, Hennepin County court documents show.

Peachu Yates, 35, was found bleeding and not breathing in the front yard of a home on Thousand Pines Entry in Champlin Monday night, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived at the scene, a girl was next to Yates, screaming, “He killed her.” Yates was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

A witness told police she was on the phone with Yates when Yates’ husband — Nyonteh — showed up at the home with a knife.

The witness said she heard Nyonteh in the background say he just wanted to talk, and then the phone call was terminated.

Another witness told investigators he heard a scream and saw an SUV flee the scene.

Officers believed Nyonteh left in Yates’ SUV, and Brooklyn Park police later found that vehicle with a bloody knife visible inside of it.

On Tuesday, police learned that Nyonteh had fled to Fargo, the complaint states. He was arrested and is being held in North Dakota.

According to the complaint, Yates and her children had moved out of their home and were living with family in Champlin because Nyonteh was under investigation for a criminal sexual conduct case.

Domestic Violence Resources

For anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

People can also call the Women’s Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available here.