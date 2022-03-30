FOOD DRIVE:WCCO is partnering with The Salvation Army to fill the hunger need in our state.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, a Minnesota native, has returned to Earth after a record-setting stay on the International Space Station.

Vande Hei had been on the ISS since April 2021. He landed in Kazakhstan with two cosmonauts Wednesday.

His 355-day stay in space is a new single-flight record for a NASA astronaut.

Vande Hei first headed to the International Space Station in 2017. He graduated from Benilde-St. Margaret’s high school and in 1989 earned his B.S. in physics from St. John’s University.