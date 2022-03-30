MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, a Minnesota native, has returned to Earth after a record-setting stay on the International Space Station.
Vande Hei had been on the ISS since April 2021. He landed in Kazakhstan with two cosmonauts Wednesday.
After 355 days in space @bsmredknights and @CSBSJU alumnus and @NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is back on earth this morning. He and two cosmonauts landed moments ago in Kazakhstan. The space flight is the longest for any American astronaut. pic.twitter.com/UMP6uVj6mZ
— Guy Still (@mplstvguy) March 30, 2022
His 355-day stay in space is a new single-flight record for a NASA astronaut.
RELATED: WCCO Goes 1-On-1 With Mark Vande Hei, ISS Astronaut With Minnesota Ties
Vande Hei first headed to the International Space Station in 2017. He graduated from Benilde-St. Margaret’s high school and in 1989 earned his B.S. in physics from St. John’s University.