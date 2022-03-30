MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff informed the district’s school board Wednesday that he will leave his position at the end of June.
Graff’s decision to not accept a third contract, after the board’s majority vote to approve its renewal, comes just days after the end of the district’s first educators’ strike in more than 50 years, which lasted for three weeks. He has led the district for six years.
In his email to board members, Graff says his last day will be Thursday, June 30.
His tenure coincided with the simultaneous challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and George Floyd’s murder and subsequent unrest.
“I am so grateful for the work of staff across the district who persevered despite their own grief and trauma during that time. They showed up, met deadlines, found partner resources and supports for our students and families, volunteered to help rebuild the neighborhoods in which our schools reside and so much more,” Graff wrote in his statement to the board.
School Board Chair Kim Ellison released a statement on Graff’s decision Wednesday afternoon, saying in part: “Always with students as the focus, Superintendent Graff has brought systemic and transformational change to MPS during an extremely challenging time in our history.”
District officials say details on the search for a new superintendent will “be shared soon.”