Minnesotans Share Their Thoughts On Spring SnowMinnesotans know it can snow in late March and early April, but it doesn't mean they have to like it.

Minnesota Weather: Sloppy Storm System Rumbles Into MinnesotaA sloppy spring storm system has swirled into Minnesota, bringing widespread precipitation ranging from snow up north to rain and rumbles of thunder down south.

Minnesota Weather: Multi-Day Storm To Bring Mostly Rain To Metro, Several Inches Of Snow Far NorthA sloppy, multi-day spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota starting midday Tuesday, with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow.

Minnesota Weather: Sloppy Spring Storm Could Bring Plowable Snow To MinnesotaAnother sloppy spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota in the coming days with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow.

MN Weather: Rain, Possible Snow Showers Return Friday, Ushering In Chilly WeekendFriday will be another cloudy and windy day, with rain and even some possible snow showers in store for the metro area.