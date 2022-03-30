MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans know it can snow in late March and early April, but it doesn’t mean they have to like it.
WCCO’s Caroline Cummings talked to some folks this morning to get their thoughts on our spring snow.
Overall, most people were not too happy about waking up to gray, chilly and slushy weather. But if you’re spooked by snow in late March, this is really just typical Minnesota weather at this point.
Through Tuesday, there were just over 4.5 inches of snow this month, but the average is over 8 inches.
But for Kaijon Jones-Davis in Minneapolis, getting a taste of 60s just a week-and-a-half ago makes this weather tough.
“I thought they had pulled the rug out from under me,” Jones-Davis said. “They kind of teased us last week with the 60 degrees and I thought, OK, wonderful, and then this morning — boom.”
For all of the springtime sadness Tuesday morning, one woman said she moved from California 15 years ago and actually loves weather like this.