MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This weekend the NCAA women’s Final Four will begin at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, a busy place with everyone getting ready to host and televise the big games.

The Target Center is getting made over for the best in college basketball. A crew of 200 from ESPN is getting everything ready to broadcast the games to millions of viewers nationwide.

“On the game side specifically, we are using 30 cameras,” ESPN director Jimmy Plattl said.

He has also directed Monday Night Football, so he’s no stranger to covering the big game.

“You get nervous before every show, but once the ball is in the air you are just doing something you have done for years,” he said.

He says its all about preparation, and anticipation.

The updated floor for the game is being kept a secret, with the big reveal being saved for a very special group.

“The entire setup in the bowl, the student athletes have not seen that yet, so we want it to be special for them the first time they arrive in the building,” said Amy Rahja, Target Center’s director of booking, marketing and sales.

While remaining tickets on the secondary market start in the hundreds of dollars, there are some freebies you can take advantage of. There will be open block parties before the games on Friday and Sunday. The Convention Center will hold a free fan expo starting on Friday. And, perhaps most exciting, there will be an open practice Saturday afternoon.

“On Saturday, from 1 until about 3:15, there is an open practice at Target Center. It’s free to the public and anyone can come down and the two remaining teams will be practicing,” Rahja said.

Friday night’s games are at 6 and 8:30 p.m. The Championship game is Sunday at 7 p.m.

Free NCAA Final Four Events

Free Saturday Practice

WHEN: Saturday, April 2

HOURS: 1:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. (Doors open at 12:30 p.m.)

LOCATION: Target Center

COST: FREE

Free Tourney Town Presented by Capital One

WHEN: Friday, April 1 – Sunday, April 3

LOCATION: Minneapolis Convention Center

COST: FREE and open to the public!

HOURS:

Friday, April 1 — 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 — 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 3 — 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Free Party on the Plaza

Tip-off the national semifinal and championship games with a FREE party on the plaza outside of Target Center. Celebrate the Final Four teams, listen to music, grab official merchandise, and enjoy a bite to eat while participating in various fan friendly interactive games.

WHEN: Friday, April 1 – Sunday, April 3

LOCATION: Target Center

COST: FREE and open to the public

PARTY ON THE PLAZA TIMES:

Friday, April 1: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 3: 2 – 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.