MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities teenager is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting a man in the head last spring at a north Minneapolis gas station.

Albert Lucas, 19, of Minnetonka, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Amstar gas station on 600 block of West Broadway Avenue, in Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood. Lucas was 18 at the time of the shooting; he is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered that Lucas stand trial as an adult. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

According to the charging documents, Lucas was one of two people to approach a man with a gun as he was getting gas during the daylight hours. The victim’s girlfriend told investigators that the men asked her boyfriend about being involved in a gang. The questions confused the man, she said.

The other man put his gun back in his waistband. However, Lucas shot the victim three times, hitting him in the finger, leg and head, the charging documents say. The victim’s girlfriend called 911, and paramedics brought the victim to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

Lucas and the other man fled the scene in the car, which was driven by a woman. Surveillance video captured the car’s license plate, and the investigators were able to find the driver. She admitted to driving the two men away from the gas station after the shooting.

She also told investigators that she had just met Lucas that day. She said he spoke about being shot in the face a couple months ago outside a north Minneapolis convenience store. Investigators figured out which shooting that was and identified someone matching Lucas’ description on body-worn camera video.

The man in the video gave police an address that matched the one where the woman dropped off Lucas following the gas station shooting. Later, the driver was able to identify Lucas out of a photo lineup.

Police arrested Lucas in Minnetonka during a traffic stop on June 1. A handgun was found under the seat where Lucas was sitting.