MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the Denver Nuggets holding onto the sixth seed in the NBA’s Western Conference, it’s looking likely the Timberwolves will end up in the play-in tournament.
The team acknowledged as much when it announced tickets for the potential first play-in game will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Tickets for the first play-in game, which would take place at Target Center, will start at $20 and can be purchased through the Timberwolves’ website. The game could potentially take place April 12 or April 13.
The Wolves could still secure the sixth seed and avoid the play-in tournament altogether if they finish strong and the Nuggets falter. The fifth seed, currently held by the Utah Jazz, is also in reach.
With six games each remaining, the Nuggets are up two games on the Wolves. They’ll play each other Friday night.
The Wolves’ remaining schedule is split evenly between road and home games. They’ll finish with a three-game stretch at Target Center.
The play-in tournament is a recent addition to the league’s postseason. Four teams from each conference — the seventh through 10th best by win percentage — compete for the final two playoff spots. After the tournament, the NBA playoffs continue as normal. The top six seeds in each conference make the playoffs outright.