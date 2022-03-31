MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — It doesn’t take much to create dangerous driving conditions.

Wet weather and cooler temperatures can cause chaos. Add in rush hour traffic, and you get what happened Thursday morning on Interstate 94 in Maplewood.

MnDOT traffic cameras captured more than a dozen vehicles spinning and crashing into guard rails and each other. The reason? A re-freeze on metro roads.

“Anytime we have temps around 32 degrees and a little precipitation or moisture, those bridge decks will freeze up right away and cause for some slippery conditions,” said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol.

Losing control on the road is unnerving, but the state patrol says what you do next could save your life. If you’re in a crash, pull over onto the shoulder or an exit ramp — and do not get out of your vehicle.

“We see it quite often where you get out of your vehicle and people are actually struck by the other cars that lose control. So we want to make sure you get your vehicle out of the lane of traffic, stay in your vehicle with your seat belt on, and wait for law enforcement to arrive and make the scene safe,” Christianson said.

As Minnesota continues to thaw out, the best strategy is to plan ahead for you commute. Allow for extra time, more space between you and the car in front of you and go slow. Also, make note of any bridges you might be crossing. Law enforcement says those are the first to get slippery when conditions are right.

The state patrol says to call 911 if you get in a crash. They will ask you a few questions, like if there are any injuries and your location. Then it’s a waiting game until help arrives.