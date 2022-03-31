MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re in the market for a brand new pet, Minneapolis needs your help.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) is almost overflowing with dogs.

“Our typical numbers are like in the 20s for dogs. Currently we’re almost at 50,” said Madison Weissenborn, community outreach coordinator for MACC.

Kennel cough concerns rise at that number. Even though all the dogs are vaccinated for it, the chances it can spread quickly remain.

Most of the new intake are strays, said Weissenborn. Many are owner surrenders. No matter how they made it to MACC, it’s not where staff want them to stay.

“Finding good homes for them is our number one priority,” she said.

MACC has waived adoption fees for dogs and cats older than six months. It also just started its own foster program in addition to partnering with dozens of agencies that do the same.

Meagan Maue volunteers at MACC and also fosters dogs through Pet Haven as its intake coordinator. She currently is fostering Sota, a loveable dog that recently had nine puppies. Maue has the whole litter, all around five weeks old, waiting to soon be adopted. New foster parents would likely start with just one adult dog.

“I think the biggest thing is knowing kind of what you can accommodate,” said Maue. “Being realistic about what you’re able to take on is definitely a good starting point.”

She says foster homes that don’t have a pet living there already is helpful, although they’re hard to find. Many dogs are people friendly but might not gel well with resident pets. Weissenborn said all types of home environments are welcome for fostering.

“We can have couch potatoes that will be happy in a place with no fenced yard. We’re gonna have some super active dogs that would love a backyard to throw a stick in,” she said.

Anyone hoping to foster should expect to have the animal for about four weeks, but Weissenborn said that time could be shorter or longer depending on several factors. If a pet doesn’t work in the foster home environment, you can return it and foster a different pet instead.

Click here to adopt a pet. And click here if you would like to learn how to become a foster through MACC.