ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The “Great Resignation” has prompted many workers to quit their jobs. This includes large numbers of people in health care, especially nurses.
On Thursday, a group of nurses shared their stories at the Minnesota State Capitol, saying that the issues and challenges they've been dealing with predate the COVID-19pandemic.
In a roundtable discussion, the nurses touched on a new report released by the Minnesota Nurses Association, which details why 740 nurses left a union-represented job in the last two years and did not take another job at a represented facility.
Poor hospital management and chronic short-staffing were identified as top issues for nurses who left their jobs. While these were concerns prior to the pandemic, they were exasperated over the last two years due to the stress put on health care workers.
In the report, some 63% of union nurses reported considering leaving their job or the profession all together.
Rebekah Nelson, a registered nurse with the union, says that other issues nurses have faced are inappropriate compensation during the pandemic and a general lack of respect.
The Minnesota Nurses Association says the report highlights the need to pass the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act, which would establish local committees of nurses and management to help set staffing levels. The legislation would also create more funds for loan forgiveness and mental health support for nurses.