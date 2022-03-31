MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Opening Day a week away, the Twins are sharing their plans for welcoming fans back to baseball.
The Twins play their first game at home against the Seattle Mariners. Tickets are still available as of Thursday afternoon.READ MORE: Carlos Correa Signing Completely Changes Twins' 2022 Outlook
This will be the first opener without restrictions since before the pandemic, the club said. That means the return of Breakfast on the Plaza, an Opening Day tradition in which fans can get a free meal between 6 and 9 a.m.
The first 10,000 fans to enter each opening weekend game will get a free jacket. Gates will be opened at 1 p.m. by current Twins players and some team legends, including Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek.READ MORE: Twins Sign Veteran Chris Archer As Potential Rotation Boost
North Minneapolis’ Shiloh Temple International Ministries Choir will sing the National Anthem.
Oliva and Jim Kaat, who were elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame this year, will throw out first pitches. Hrbek and Tom Kelly, who are already enshrined, will serve as catchers.
The real Opening Day draw will be seeing new superstar shortstop Carlos Correa in action. The Twins signed the prized free agent to a three-year deal earlier this offseason.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Mike Max Goes 1-On-1 With Twins' Prize Free Agent Carlos Correa
The Twins finished the 2021 season last in their division with a 73-89 record.