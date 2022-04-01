ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A 29-year-old St. Louis Park man faces charges accusing him of lighting multiple fires at a St. Louis Park apartment complex and threatening the lives of responding police officers earlier this week.

Kahron Nix faces first-degree drug possession, first-degree arson and threats of violence – all felonies – in connection to the Tuesday incident.

ACCORDING TO CRIMINAL COMPLAINT:

Police responded to the apartment unit located on Camerata Way at 8:45 a.m. on the report of a man who was yelling and threatening to kill people. Police had responded there earlier for similar complaints.

Officers arrived and found a large amount of smoke in the hallway. There was smoke coming from the trash chute in the hallway and also coming from Nix’s apartment door.

When officers knocked on the door, Nix allegedly refused to open the door and threatened to shoot the officers. Despite de-escalation attempts, Nix continued to make “very aggressive death threats toward the officers,” the complaint said.

Officers secured a key for the apartment unit and attempted to open the door, but Nix held the door closed.

Due to his threatening behavior, a SWAT team responded to the apartment and residents of the apartment complex were evacuated. After several hours of negotiating, the SWAT team breached the door and arrested Nix.

Inside the apartment, an executed search warrant recovered six baggies of cocaine weighing a total of 67 grams. There was about $3,400 in cash in the kitchen. Burnt paper was also discovered in the kitchen sink and the bedroom closet.

Additionally, officers found “fake documents” with several other people’s names on them.

“Through investigation, it was determined that (Nix) had rented this apartment using another person’s name,” the complaint said.

Fire crews discovered a dumpster fire in the garage while officers were attempting to get inside Nix’s apartment. They determined that Nix started a trash can on fire and threw it down the garbage chute, causing the fire in the dumpster below.

The apartment property manager estimated that the fire caused more than $4,700 in damages to the building.

Nix is in custody. He could face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison on the drugs charge alone.