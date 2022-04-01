MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From locals and out-of-towners, hundreds made their way to Tourney Town ahead of Friday’s games.

The final four bands and cheerleaders got the crowd going inside Tourney Town, a way to build on the excitement surrounding the Women’s Final Four.

“It really is live, everybody is just all into it,” Minnesotan Steven Grundy said.

Some came to cheer on their favorite team Enjoying the moment while waiting for tip off.

“All the photo ops and games and everything, I think it’s great,” Nan Fowler of California said.

Tourney Town has interactive experiences for all ages, from shooting hoops to a Mascot University where kids go through stations to eventually graduate. And you may get to meet the teams mascots.

“I love all the fun games and all the basketball games they have to play,” 3rd grader Anaya Raval from Woodbury said.

Fans came from near and far to be a part of the fanfare that encompasses the tournament. It’s thrilling even for those whose team didn’t make the cut. Jo Ann Kane traveled from Arizona.

“Our team is not here, so some of the angst and pressure is off. But it’s really amazing to see women’s basketball become center stage and all the attention that’s drawn to it,” Kane said.

Tourney Town is open again Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. All of the experiences here are free.