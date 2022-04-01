MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu, who presided over the Kim Potter trial, will be retiring.
On Thursday, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced that the application process is open for the vacancy in Minnesota's Fourth Judicial District. The seat is chambered in Minneapolis.
"The Commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota's judicial system," the news release said.
In February, Chu sentenced former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter to two years in prison for the shooting death of Daunte Wright. The court approved a downward departure from the typical sentence, as Chu said Potter never intended to use her firearm and the scene was chaotic.
Wright's family expressed disappointment in the judge's decision and said the "justice system murdered him all over again."
Chu was appointed to her position by former Gov. Jesse Ventura in 2002.