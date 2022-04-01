MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Skies are clear on Friday morning, but the sunshine won’t last long.
Rain is returning to the area in the evening hours. The system is coming in from the west, and includes a wintery mix that could bring snow overnight. There won’t be much accumulation, however.
Temperatures on Friday will stay in the mid-40s, and the winds will stay calm.
Saturday will start cloudy and breezy, but the skies will clear throughout the afternoon. The southern region of the state will see sun, but northern Minnesota will see some light cloud cover.
Precipitation chances will return again Sunday evening, and another larger system of rain and snow will move in mid-week.