SUPERIOR, Wis. (WCCO) — Prosecutors in northern Wisconsin are working to decide whether to charge a Superior police officer who claims to have unknowingly run over a woman who was lying in the street.

The Superior Police Department said that the incident happened the night of Feb. 19 at the intersection of Tower Avenue and 8th Street. Officer Joshua Sislo hit the woman, who was living in the road near the curb, as he turned east onto 8th Street.

According to the police department, Sislo thought he hit a patch of snow and ice. He only realized he might have struck the woman after he returned to the scene in response to a 911 call minutes later.

Sislo called for help and notified his superiors that he might have driven over the woman. The police department requested the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate.

According to state investigators, the woman was hospitalized for her injuries but has since returned home to recover. It’s yet unclear why she was lying in the road that night.

Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said that based on the squad camera footage the incident appears to be a “tragic and unfortunate accident.”

The squad camera video shows Sislo turning onto 8th Street and hitting a bump. According to the police chief, it’s “very difficult” to see on the video that there is a person in the roadway.

Sislo was initially placed on administrative leave, but he has since returned to his regular shift. Sislo joined the department last May.

Police say that Sislo cooperated with the state investigation, the results of which have been sent to the Douglas County District Attorney for possible charges.