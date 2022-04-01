NCAA Final Four: South Carolina's Defense Smothers Louisville In 72-59 WinThe Cardinals were trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter on Friday night, and with most everything else failing, Louisville’s leading scorer and spark plug tried to make something happen.

Former Mounds View H.S. Basketball Star Stacy Fields Thankful For Title IXStacy Janicki was Stacy Fields before she got married, and she has grown into a business executive and a basketball mother.

Fans Flock To Tourney Town To Get Full NCAA Final Four ExperienceThe final four bands and cheerleaders got the crowd going inside Tourney Town, a way to build on the excitement surrounding the Women's Final Four.

Uncertainty Over Equity Strides In Women's Tourney Will Continue, Coaches And Players SaySouth Carolina women's coach is not certain there will ever be true equity among the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments.