ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One man is dead and another is seriously wounded following a shooting Thursday night in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood.
The fatal shooting occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West, according to police.
Police arrived at the scene and found two men in their early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was lying in the street and another was inside a vehicle a short distance away.
Despite life-saving attempts, the victim lying in the street was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was rushed to Regions Hospital for surgery.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
This is the 12th homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.