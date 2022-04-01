ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred overnight, just hours after another deadly shooting in the city.
According to police, the shooting death occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Hewitt Ave. Details are limited.
The shooting occurred hours after a deadly shooting Thursday evening in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood. One man was killed and another was seriously wounded.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
We’re investigating a shooting death that occurred this morning at about 1:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Hewitt Ave.
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) April 1, 2022
Thirteen homicides have now been recorded in St. Paul this year.