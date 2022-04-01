Bracket Challenge:How is your bracket doing? See how it stacks up against our VIPs!
CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Shootings, St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred overnight, just hours after another deadly shooting in the city.

According to police, the shooting death occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Hewitt Ave. Details are limited.

The shooting occurred hours after a deadly shooting Thursday evening in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood. One man was killed and another was seriously wounded.

Thirteen homicides have now been recorded in St. Paul this year.