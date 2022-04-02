BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A 66-year-old man died Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Bloomington.
Police in the southern Twin Cities suburb say that the man was hit around 5 a.m. on 98th Street, near John F. Kennedy High School. Investigators say he was in the street picking up items that had fallen out of a trailer being pulled by a vehicle he was riding in.
Paramedics brought the man, from Bloomington, to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis for treatment. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later. His name has yet to be released.
The car that hit the man stopped at the scene. Investigators say the driver, a 26-year-old man, didn't show any signs of impairment.
The crash remains under investigation.