MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will be the warmest day in over a week, but it’ll still feel chilly due to strong winds.
Saturday’s high temperature will get to about 51 or 52 degrees, which is above the 50-degree average for the metro. But wind gusts will near 25 mph.
It’ll remain cloudy up north throughout the day, as there is a snow squall over Duluth and Two Harbors, heading east for Lake Superior. But southern Minnesota will have sunshine through the afternoon.
On Sunday, the high temperature will reach 44 degrees, but with clouds overhead it’ll make for a very grey and gloomy day. Some wet snow will move in for a burst of moderate to heavy snowfall. Various computer models show accumulation up to 2 inches. However, the snow looks to move out of the metro by Monday morning’s commute.
Another mid-week system will bring rain and snow, but there are signs that we’ll warm to above average next weekend.