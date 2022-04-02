ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – For many high school girls, prom is much more than a dance but a night to create memories to last a lifetime. In St. Paul on Saturday, a local nonprofit helped hundreds of girls find their perfect dress and accessories all for free.

Project Fairy Godmothers is helping make prom dreams come true.

“I’ve never really went dress shopping like this before, so it’s kind of new to me, but it’s really fun,” said Tartan High School senior Gwinevere Vang.

Project Fairy Godmother is holding its annual #prom dress giveaway for girls across the Twin Cities. They’re paired with a shopper and can pick up a dress, shoes and accessories at no cost. 👗 More tonight @WCCO at 6! pic.twitter.com/OAq1bSiW0R — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) April 2, 2022

There’s no shortage of sparkle at Project Fairy Godmothers’ prom giveaway. But perhaps the brightest light is on the faces of girls who found their perfect dress like Andover junior Ashlynne Hodnefield.

It was a moment that brought her mother, Sheri, to tears.

“She’s struggled a few years with medical issues so to be able to have this one, star moment for her is more than I could have asked for as a parent,” she said.

Organizers said 230 girls registered for the event from 62 schools across the Twin Cities, even as far as Mankato and Iowa.

The donated dresses, shoes, purses, jewelry, make up tutorials and alternations were all free, lifting a financial burden off families.

“We have shoppers of all different sizes, we have shoppers who speak all different languages so any of the girls and their families can feel like this is an event tailored to them,” volunteer Nina Jonson said.

More than 70 volunteers paired with the girls for a personalized shopping experience with the last hour dedicated specifically to helping shop for people with disabilities.

Cara McGlynn is one of the volunteers. She’s also a school social worker.

“It is an incredible need right now. Families have been through so much these past few years when I think about the developmental milestones and what prom mean to kids, they’ve just missed out,” McGlynn said.

“For some of these girls this kind of opportunity wouldn’t be available to them, but for us we think every single person deserves to feel like Cinderella and so today is that day for these girls,” Jonson said.

Project Fairy Godmothers is looking for more donations of shoes and jewelry. They also accept financial donations.