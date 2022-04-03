MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow is in the short-term forecast, but in the long-term, spring weather is likely to make a return in a week or so.

Sunday will get off to a quiet and sunny start in the Twin Cities. Rain showers with some sleet or light snow mixed in will develop in western Minnesota in the late morning. By the mid-afternoon, the storm will reach the metro.

Here comes the rain and snow… and a few slushy inches of snow accumulation, all of which will be on the ground before the Monday morning commute. I have an update on where that's most likely right now, and @LisaMeadowsCBS has updates through the night on @WCCO #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/jVs0ZAvk7k — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) April 3, 2022

The precipitation will pick up in intensity Sunday night, and temperatures will fall just enough that a mix of rain and snow will develop in the Twin Cities later on.

The wintry mix will continue overnight, and while some of it will melt on contact, there is likely to be some slushy accumulation in the metro Monday morning. Plan for a slower and slippier commute to start the workweek.

Whatever does accumulate will start melting Monday afternoon, with temperatures close to 50 and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

More showers are possible over the next few days. In fact, the Twins’ home opener on Thursday could end up being delayed, with rain, snow showers and quite a bit of wind in the forecast.

Next weekend looks mild, dry and sunny. There are some pretty strong signs spring weather will return in about a week, with average temperatures likely to come back by next Sunday.