NEW HOPE, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire officials in New Hope say 250 residents were evacuated Sunday morning when a fire broke out at an apartment building.
Officials said the fire started in a single apartment at a building on the 5600 block of Boone Avenue North around 7:30 a.m., then spread to others. Six apartments are completely gone, and several more were impacted.
One person was injured.
The Red Cross said the fire could have affected as many as 100 people, and the organization is assisting.