BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) — Bemidji police are continuing to investigate the case of a teenager who has been missing since October, and are now asking residents in a section of the city to be on the lookout as snow melts.
Neveah Kingbird, 15, was reported as a runaway on Oct. 22, 2021. Police say she was initially believed to be in the Bemidji area with friends.READ MORE: UPDATE: Brooklyn Park Police Report Missing Girl Has Been Found
“In early December, while working with Neveah’s family, concern increased as it appeared no one had been in contact with her since October,” police said in a release.
Police intensified the investigation, including ground searches in areas Kingbird was last seen, interviews, analysis of social media, aerial searches and K-9 unit assistance.
During the course of the investigation, a resident near Washington Avenue Southwest and Pine Grove Street Southwest reported seeing a young female near their residence between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Oct. 22. The description matched that of Neveah and what her friends say she was wearing a few hours before being reported as a runaway.READ MORE: Bemidji Police Seek Help Finding 17-Year-Old Jasmin Hays
Now that the snow is melting, the family of Kingbird and police are asking residents in the Nymore area and south to Hubbard County Road 9 to “please check all their out buildings, items with covers, and any other areas on their properties where someone may seek shelter.” Residents are also asked to check their property for anything that may be related to Kingbird.
When last seen, Neveah is believed to have been wearing a black zip up hoodie, blue skinny jeans, a white T-shirt or tank top and black and red Nike sandals.MORE NEWS: Minneapolis Boy, 9, Home Safe After Reportedly Kidnapped By Mother
Anyone with information is asked to contact police directly at 218-333-9111.