Threat Of Winter Weather Could Lead To Postponement Of Twins Home OpenerThis wouldn't be the first time winter refused to go away in time for the unofficial launch of summer baseball. In 2018, fans sat through one of the coldest opening days since Target Field opened in 2010, with an official first-pitch temperature of 38 degrees.

Minneapolis Native Meredith Lang A Finalist In NHL Community Hero AwardA Minneapolis woman is being recognized for her positive impact on her community through the sport of hockey.

Women's Final Four Fans Pack Downtown MinneapolisThe national spotlight was on Minneapolis this weekend, as the NCAA Women's Final Four brought not only basketball but all the events along with it.

Eriksson Ek Sets Career High In Goals, Wild Top Capitals 5-1Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.