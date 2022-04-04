ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a Friday morning incident.
The St. Paul Police Department says 33-year-old Kaleef L. Barnes, of St. Paul, died after being shot at an apartment on the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue, in the city's Hamline-Midway neighborhood.
The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.
A 56-year-old man told investigators that his daughter’s boyfriend broke kicked in his front door, threatened his daughter, and he shot him.
Paramedics pronounced Barnes dead at the scene.
According to police, this killing marked the 13th homicide in St. Paul this year. Last year at this time, the city’s homicide count was at nine. Barnes’ shooting happened just hours after an unrelated shooting Thursday evening in the North End neighborhood where one man was killed and another seriously wounded.