MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hennepin Healthcare has a new policy which prohibits its doctors from working side jobs in law enforcement.
The health care system’s leaders say it will end its contract for medical instruction with Minneapolis police.
Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis said the policy change comes from a need to draw “really clear lines” as to the hospital’s fundamental mission.
Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Hoody, in a recent newsletter to staff, explained the dual professions of some doctors with police agencies is harming patient trust.
Hennepin Healthcare employs more than 800 medical providers. Three work for law enforcement agencies.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)