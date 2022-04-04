NEW HOPE, Minn. (WCCO) — Several families are without a home after a fire at an Apartment complex in New Hope, and the American Red Cross is now working to connect those families with the resources they need to rebuild.

Gabrielle Schulz and Ben Dauk had enough time to grab their cars and a few personal belongings before fire swept through their third floor apartment in New Hope.

“We got out in the parking lot and it had just hit our apartment, and starting flaming in our living room. It took pretty much everything from us,” Schulz said. “I’m thankful that the Red Cross showed up with blankets and stuff to warm people up.”

They say it was devastating to watch everything they had go up in flames. And they were not alone. In all, six units burned, and nine others damaged by smoke or water. More than 100 people have nowhere to call home because of this fire.

“We’re already helping a dozen people, but we know so many more have been impacted,” American Red Cross regional communications director Carrie Carlson-Guest said.

Carlson-Guest believes many have to overcome the shock of losing everything before coming forward to ask for help.

“Some people want to talk. Sometimes people are almost embarrassed, and we really want to let people know, if you are affected by a disaster, the help is available,” she said.

The Red Cross is prepared to stand by residents for as long as it takes.

“We have volunteers who sit down with each of our families affected, and help figure out next steps,” Carlson-Grant said.

From replacing medications to providing mental health assistance, the Red Cross stands by fire victims whether they were prepared for disaster or not.

“If people have insurance, if they don’t have insurance, of course we encourage everyone who has the ability to do that, but that’s not everyone’s circumstance,” Carlson-Guest said.

The Red Cross is run by volunteers and they are in need right now.