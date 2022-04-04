UPDATE (5 a.m.) — Snow has pretty much come to an end, leaving a couple of slushy inches. We should see some gradual clearing Monday with highs in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead, the rain returns Tuesday through Thursday so prepare for some damp conditions. Some flakes may mix in during the evening.

Right now the weekend looks dry and a bit warmer.

Read the previous story below.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A slushy coating of accumulation is possible early Monday following a few hours of a heavy snow burst.

The WCCO Weather Team says rain will mix with snow late Sunday night in the Twin Cities, and briefly change to all snow for a few hours around midnight.

Snow rates will be near an inch per hour for a few hours, in a narrow, 20-mile wide zone. Some of the snow will melt on contact, but some will accumulate — especially on the grass, ramps, and bridges — and leave some slick travel through the Monday morning commute.

Monday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, and temperatures will reach near 50, melting any lingering snow. It will probably end up being the nicest day of the workweek.

Rain will develop Tuesday, and there will be another round of rain and thunder Wednesday. Thursday will have a mix of rain, snow and wind that could end up delaying the Minnesota Twins home opener at Target Field.

Then comes a streak of dry days running from Friday through next weekend. Temps will gradually warm, and the metro will see the 60s Sunday.