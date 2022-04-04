Prince At 11:A music mystery uncovered in the WCCO archives. See exclusive film of the global music icon, Prince.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Grammy Awards isn’t the only music-related news on people’s minds Monday: The internet can’t get enough of WCCO’s archive footage discovery of Prince when he was 11 years old.

The date was April 1970. Minneapolis Public Schools educators went on strike. WCCO recently restored the film to offer context to the educators strike that happened in the same district just last month. Inside one reel, a treasure lay hidden, untouched for 52 years.

Prince Nelson, the Minneapolis kid who would turn into an international music icon, was among some of the students interviewed for their thoughts on the strike. The rest, as they say, was history.

Following the report Sunday evening, the internet erupted in buzz about the video discovery. That included QuestLove, who just won Best Music Film at the 2022 Grammys.

“Wow Y’all. This is crazy,” he said in a tweet, linking to the WCCO story.

Coincidentally, there was April snow Sunday evening into Monday, because, indeed, “Sometimes It Snows In April.”

