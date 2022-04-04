MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If the thought of spring training has had you setting out your flip-flops and Hawaiian shirts, ready to hear the crack of bats in the sunny rays of Target Field … you might have to wait a bit longer.
In fact, it’s looking possible that the Twins are going to push their home opener festivities due to the threat of potential winter weather later this week.
The Twins’ Dustin Morse said that the team is “watching the weather closely” and will make any necessary adjustments to the home opener as needed, at least 24 hours before the scheduled Thursday game.
We are watching weather closely. Any decision to shift the Opener to Friday will be made a minimum of 24 hours prior to Thursday's scheduled game time. #MNTwins https://t.co/Xo1np1iqML
— Dustin Morse (@morsecode) April 4, 2022
This wouldn’t be the first time winter refused to go away in time for the unofficial launch of summer baseball.
In 2018, fans sat through one of the coldest opening days since Target Field opened in 2010, with an official first-pitch temperature of 38 degrees.