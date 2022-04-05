Prince At 11:A music mystery uncovered in the WCCO archives. See exclusive film of the global music icon, Prince.
By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police say one of its K-9s died unexpectedly last week.

The K-9, named Brody, was showing signs of a medical issue and his handler “had to make the tough decision to end his suffering,” police said.

Police said that Brody was integral to the police department and will be greatly missed.