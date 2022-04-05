Prince At 11:A music mystery uncovered in the WCCO archives. See exclusive film of the global music icon, Prince.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Catalytic converter thefts are surging across the Twin Cities. A new pilot program in Minnesota has a list of the top-targeted vehicles.

The Department of Commerce’s Catalytic Converter Pilot, featured in a recent WCCO report, is working on preventing this type of theft.

Part of the pilot is a new CatGuard program, where participating auto shops will put a sticker on the catalytic converters of clients who have a vehicle on the list of 15 of the most-targeted vehicles for the theft.

The top 15 most-targeted vehicles are:

    • Chevrolet Express
    • Ford Econoline
    • Ford F250
    • Honda Accord
    • Honda CRV
    • Honda Element
    • Honda Odyssey
    • Hyundai Santa Fe
    • Hyundai Tucson
    • Kia Sportage
    • Mitsubishi Eclipse
    • Mitsubishi Lancer
    • Mitsubishi Outlander
    • Toyota Prius
    • Toyota Tundra

Check out more on the sticker project here. Due to chemicals on the sticker, even if it’s removed the information about who the part belongs to remains.