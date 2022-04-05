MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Catalytic converter thefts are surging across the Twin Cities. A new pilot program in Minnesota has a list of the top-targeted vehicles.
The Department of Commerce’s Catalytic Converter Pilot, featured in a recent WCCO report, is working on preventing this type of theft.READ MORE: Anti-Theft Program Seeks To Curb Rash Of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Part of the pilot is a new CatGuard program, where participating auto shops will put a sticker on the catalytic converters of clients who have a vehicle on the list of 15 of the most-targeted vehicles for the theft.
The top 15 most-targeted vehicles are:
- Chevrolet Express
- Ford Econoline
- Ford F250
- Honda Accord
- Honda CRV
- Honda Element
- Honda Odyssey
- Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson
- Kia Sportage
- Mitsubishi Eclipse
- Mitsubishi Lancer
- Mitsubishi Outlander
- Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra
Check out more on the sticker project here. Due to chemicals on the sticker, even if it’s removed the information about who the part belongs to remains.