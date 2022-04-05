PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 79-year-old Kathryn Schlee.
Schlee left her home in Bay City around 11 a.m. on Monday and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and blue jeans, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities believe she is traveling near North Center Lake in the Lindstrom area in a red/maroon 2018 Ford Edge with Wisconsin license plate 733ETD.
Schlee is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at 715-273-5051.