MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Orono man has pleaded guilty to a crash that killed two people last July. His blood alcohol concentration at the time of the crash was 0.20, according to the complaint.
James Blue was charged with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the July 24 crash that killed 24-year-old Sam Schuneman and 20-year-old Mack Motzko. The latter was the son of Gopher men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko.
According to a court representative, Blue pleaded guilty to two of the counts of criminal vehicular operation while operating a vehicle under the influence.
The crash happened on the 3100 block of North Shore Drive. Blue, who was driving, was ejected from the vehicle.
Crash analysis showed that Blue was driving between 94 and 99 mph in a 35-to-45 mph area, and the brakes were used 2.5 seconds before the crash. The road, the amended complaint notes, is curvy and lined with trees.
Police said there was THC in his blood.
The investigation into the crash revealed that Schuneman and Motzko had just met Blue that night, and were invited to his home by a mutual friend.
Video evidence allegedly shows that Blue was trying to impress the young men with the car; Blue apparently said “you guys need to live your life to the fullest because all of a sudden you blink and you’re 40 one day” to the young men before they all drove off together.