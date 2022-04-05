OSSEO, Minn. (WCCO) – Students at Osseo Middle School spent a portion of the day in lockdown Tuesday, though the situation was resolved with assistance from law enforcement.
In a letter sent to families, Principal Brian Chance said a physical altercation started in the building, but moved outside "because of an additional external threat."
Students were in lockdown for about 50 minutes, and afterwards, the school shifted to shelter-in-place. School doors were locked, and students were able to go about their activities.
Students went home at 2:40 p.m. as planned.
“A big thank you goes out to our Osseo Middle School community for their support and cooperation,” Chance said.