MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a one-of-a-kind story that has brought out all kinds of feelings.

WCCO-TV’s discovery of footage of Prince as an 11-year-old boy has fans taking sudden trips down memory lane.

So that got us wondering: How is nostalgia triggered? And what is it? Jeff Wagner spoke with North Dakota State University Professor Clay Routledge, who is a leading researcher of nostalgia. He says it’s a complex feeling which often starts with a memory.

“[Nostalgia is] a sentimental longing for the past,” Routledge said. “It’s just that warm feeling, but with a tinge of loss or sadness … and in that way, it’s really more meaningful.”

He says what follows is gratitude.

“Like an appreciation for that moment, even though it’s gone,” he said.

But does it just all of a sudden unlock more memories?

“There’s a phrase for it, like, ‘Go down memory lane,’” he said.

Nostalgia can be felt while alone, but it’s often shared with others.

“We have unique lives, but we’re also connected by cultural moments,” Routledge said.

Not all nostalgia is the same. For example, fans of the Minnesota Twins can look back fondly on their two World Series wins. And that feeling can be revisited if the Twins win another title.

But the strongest nostalgia comes from moments that can’t be recreated, or people who are no longer with us.

Routledge says negative emotions more likely trigger nostalgia because we yearn for something to comfort us in a tough time.