ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say an officer was injured Tuesday night in the line of duty, and a suspect is in custody.
Police say officers were called to the 2900 block of Owasso Boulevard on reports of gunfire coming from a residence. The suspect began firing more shots when officers arrived. An officer was injured and was taken to an area hospital. The cause of the injury wasn’t specified.
The suspect was also transported to the hospital, and is now in custody. The conditions of the officer and the suspect haven’t been released.
