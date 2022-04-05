New Foods At Target Field: Aussie Pies, An Official Grilled Cheese Sandwich And MoreOpening Day is nearly here and the Minnesota Twins are unveiling new foods at Target Field, including Australian-inspired savory pies and an official grilled cheese sandwich of the ballpark.

Northstar Trains Won't Run For Twins Games This Season, Report SaysTwins fans from the northwestern part of the metro area are reportedly going to have one fewer option to get to Twins games this season.

Twins Consider Postponing Opening Day Due To WeatherThe Twins are considering postponing the first game of the season; they'll make their final decision no later than Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Olympic Gold Medalist Sunisa Lee Banking On More NCAA SuccessSunisa Lee needed a respite from the exhausting, all-consuming world of elite gymnastics. She wanted to go to school, and the ability now for college athletes to make money off name, image and likeness deals made it an easy call.