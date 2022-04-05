MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota state lawmaker will be pleading guilty Tuesday to driving under the influence earlier this year.
According to court documents, State Rep. Tou Xiong (DFL-Maplewood) will be pleading guilty to one count of fourth-degree DWI in connection with the Jan. 8 incident.
Xiong was arrested after he drove with a blood alcohol content of .11 in Blaine, court documents show.
Shortly following his arrest, Xiong issued a statement saying he made a “terrible mistake.”
“After departing a community gathering, I was pulled over by law enforcement for driving under the influence. My actions are inexcusable and I sincerely apologize. I have a lot of work to do in the coming days, weeks, and months to earn back the trust of my constituents and people I’ve let down, and that will be my focus going forward.”
According to the court documents, Xiong’s plea agreement, if accepted by the judge, means he will receive a stayed sentence and will have to pay a fine.