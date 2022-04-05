Now that it feels like things are really returning back to normal, the time has come to ask the question — How fussy are you about washing your hands?
It was a big deal at the start of the pandemic. In fact, it was all the rage to think of song lyrics you could sing that would get you past the 20-second mark at the faucet.
Now, the new Healthy Handwashing Survey shows people are washing their hands 7.8 times a day, which is down from 10.5 in 2020.
“Proper hand hygiene is extremely important,” Dr. Erin Reed, physician and internal medicine specialist at AdventHealth Central Texas, said. “This can help spread infections, especially in the hospital setting.”
