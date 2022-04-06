MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amir Locke’s family is “deeply disappointed” after no criminal charges were filed against the Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Locked during a no-knock warrant, according to the family attorneys.

At noon on Wednesday, civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Jeff Storms and Antonio Romanucci released a statement on behalf of Locke’s family.

“The family of Amir Locke is deeply disappointed by the decision not to criminally charge Minneapolis Police Officer Mark Hanneman. The tragic death of this young man, who was not named in the search warrant and had no criminal record, should never have happened,” the statement said. “The family and its legal team are firmly committed to their continued fight for justice in the civil court system, in fiercely advocating for the passage of local and national legislation, and taking every other step necessary to ensure accountability for all those responsible for needlessly cutting Amir’s life far too short. Today only deepens the resolve of Amir’s family and its legal team. We hope this deepens the resolve of the community at large as well. This is only the latest reminder that we must work even harder to protect and obtain equal justice and accountability for our communities of color. No family should ever suffer like Amir’s again.”

Locke’s mother, Karen Wells, spoke at a press conference early Wednesday afternoon, standing alongside Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton. Wells addressed the officer who shot and killed her son.

“You may have been found not guilty, but you are guilty,” she said. “The spirit of my baby is going to haunt you for the rest of your life.”

Wells said she’s not disappointed, but “disgusted” by the city of Minneapolis.

“You decided that (Locke) was worth nothing more than nine seconds,” she said.

Also at the press conference, Sharpton said the family is demanding a federal investigation into Minneapolis police procedures.

Shortly following the killing of Locke, Wells said police “executed” him and demanded the officer be prosecuted and fired.

Both of his parents demanded justice in the fatal shooting, saying that Locke did everything right.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman say there was “insufficient admissible evidence” to file criminal charges, and that they were bound by judicial standards to not file charges they can not prove.

Both met with the Locke family before announcing their decision not to pursue charges, and on Wednesday morning, the county attorney’s website featured new documents surrounding the case.

Locke was shot and killed by police in February as they raided a downtown apartment during a no-knock warrant. In the wake of Locke’s killing, Minneapolis has implemented new policies on no-knock warrants.