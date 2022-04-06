MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A generous gift from a Twin Cities animal lover will help pets find new homes.
An anonymous donor recently gave the Animal Humane Society a $1 million donation. It’s one of the largest gifts in the organization’s history.
The Animal Humane Society says the money will go toward the creation of a new adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul.
“The new facility that we have envisioned changes how animals are housed and cared for in an animal welfare organization,” said Janelle Dixon, the president and CEO of the Animal Humane Society.
The anonymous donor called it a privilege to support the Animal Humane Society’s work.
Each year, the organization typically takes in more than 22,000 animals in need.