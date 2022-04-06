MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state’s latest COVID-19 rolling average positivity rate is holding below the line for caution, but the number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents is still hovering above the line for caution, and potentially rising.

The latest figures show a 2.9% average positivity rate in Minnesota. The line for high risk is drawn at 10%, and the line for caution at 5%. The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 7.1, which is below the line of high risk, and down significantly from the recent peak of nearly 230, but nonetheless remains above the line for caution.

Hospitalization rates have been falling alongside the positivity rate over recent weeks. The figure is currently at 3 per 100,000 residents, down from nearly 30 in January, and below the line for caution.

Meanwhile, Minnesota officials on Wednesday reported 366 new cases and 11 more deaths due to COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 12,419 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,432,002, which includes 63,205 reinfections.

There have now been 61,698 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,412 of which were ICU hospitalizations.

Also, the number of people currently listed in ICU with COVID-19 is also hovering far below the figures reported in previous months, currently sitting at 26. Until late February, that figure hadn’t been below 100 since last August. There are currently 173 COVID patients in non-ICU beds.

A total of 9,553,704 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including about 2.2 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 74.8% have received at least one shot; that figure is at 96.5% among the state’s 65+ population.