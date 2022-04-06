MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Congratulations go out to Lindsay Whalen.

Over the weekend, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced she’s being inducted in the Class of 2022.

Norman Seawright III was at the University of Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, hearing from the Minnesota native for the first time since the news broke.

Whalen has had an awesome career that isn’t over yet. After achieving the greatest heights in the WNBA, college and internationally — and having Hutchinson High School’s gym renamed for her — she is a walking legend of a point guard.

It was only a matter of time before the hall came calling for the first Gopher women’s player to be enshrined.

“I’d like to think that, you know, I’ve had success on the floor, but I think I’ve persevered,” Whalen said.

Before two gold medals, four WNBA Championships, and the world championships with Team USA.

“I was able to see Swim [Cash], who I’m going in with, perform at that level, so that gave me a vision on like ‘it can happen,’” she said.

The Hutchinson native dominated high school basketball as a three-time state champion and a four-time all-conference point guard, before putting the Gophers on the women’s college basketball map, and inspiring more girls to help grow the game.

“I’d like to think there’s been times I’ve had a positive impact, so yeah. But it’s hard to think of yourself that way, honestly, but I do understand that I have a little bit of that place,” Whalen said.

It’s a role the five-time WNBA All-Star embraces, as she reloads the Gophers’ roster for the upcoming season, welcoming more Minnesota natives to campus.

“I get to coach four [Minnesotans] … next year, starting in June,” Whalen said.

Whalen has had her jersey retired by the Gophers, the Lynx and the Connecticut Sun, who drafted her to the WNBA in 2004.