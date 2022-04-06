MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The wait for the unofficial start of summer (or at least the sport associated with it) just got a little bit longer. The Minnesota Twins are postponing their 2022 home opener.
The team was supposed to be celebrating the kickoff to the season at Thursday's game. However, due to the blustery weather conditions, the team says the home opener will now happen Friday instead.
It’s a plan the team has been mulling over for much of the week.
"We have a weather day built in on Friday for the case of inclement weather, we'll continue to monitor and if need be, we'll make the decision to postpone opening day, all the festivities therein, one day to Friday," Matt Hodson, communications manager for the Twins, said earlier.
Breakfast on the Plaza at 9 a.m. will also move to Monday. The game against the Seattle Mariners will be the same time — at 3 p.m. — just one day later.
The Twins are still holding an optional team workout at Target Field later Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Twins unveiled the new foods for the 2022 season.