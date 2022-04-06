MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ll just come right out and say it: The weather for the rest of the week is not going to be much fun.

The WCCO Weather Team says wind speeds will be even stronger Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a breezy one as well.

Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says a low-pressure center is going to move “at the speed of a Prius” across Minnesota and western Wisconsin over the next few days. It will become a cut-off low, which is why we’ll be dealing with strong winds and various forms of precipitation until the weekend. There will be chances of rain and even some snow in the metro through Thursday.

It will also remain cold in the metro, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s through Friday. The cooler air will really start to wrap in early Thursday, during which there could be more widespread snowfall activity.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for Wednesday and Thursday for Minnesota’s extreme western edge, as well and the southwestern corner of the state. Winds could reach speeds of 50 mph.

A winter storm warning is also in effect across northern Minnesota through Friday morning due to the threat of wet, heavy snowfall to the tune of 2-4 inches. It’s possible that the Arrowhead and parts of northwestern Wisconsin could see more than a foot of snow. The Bemidji area may only be a couple inches shy of that amount. The metro will see less than an inch of accumulation by Friday, and mostly on grassy areas.

The high winds, accompanied with the cold and snow, has put the Twins’ opener in question for Thursday.