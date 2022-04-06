MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One more windy, gloomy and wet day to go before some relief this weekend.

The WCCO Weather Team says a high wind watch remains in effect for western and southwestern Minnesota through 10 p.m. Thursday. A high wind warning’s in effect for much of extreme western Minnesota, with wind gusts reaching speeds of 50 mph at times.

The heavy wind is a big problem in concert with snowfall across much of western and northern Minnesota, which is why a winter weather advisory is also in effect for those areas through Thursday.

Rain will turn to snow overnight in those aforementioned regions, as well as in the Twin Cities. It will mostly melt on contact on roadways, but there will be some slushy accumulation on yards, decks and patios.

Moisture will continue to wrap around much of the state throughout Thursday, and there will be real accumulation in northern and southwestern Minnesota to the tune of 1-3 inches. The metro should only see a third of an inch or so.

Temperatures in the metro will be in the upper 30s Thursday, hence the postponement of the Minnesota Twins home opener at Target Field. They’ll play ball on Friday, which will only be an inch or two warmer, but it will be dry, less windy, and feature some sorely-missed peeks of sunshine.

We’ll be able to soak up some more sun Saturday, when the high temp will reach 50 in the metro. Sunday will be even warmer, yet breezier and cloudier. Savor this dry weekend, though, because rains will return early next week.